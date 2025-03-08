Warwick Davis will not reveal the identity of the new woman in his life.

The 'Harry Potter' star, 55, had been married to actress Samantha Davis for more than 30 years when she passed away in 2024 at the age of 53 following a battle with sepsis, and in his BAFTA Fellowship Award acceptance speech earlier this year, he thanked an individual - whom he referred to only as 'Sponge' - for helping him "find love" again but will still not share her name.

Speaking on an upcoming appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' - which is set to air on Saturday (08.03.25) evening - he said: "I can reveal, sticking with the Harry Potter theme, Sponge is indeed She-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named."

Meanwhile, the ' Star Wars' actor revealed that he was actually "on the toilet" when he got the news that he was about to receive the prestigious accolade.

He said: "I was on the toilet - I always check my email on the toilet.

"I got very excited when they said they were awarding me the fellowship. I screamed with delight from the toilet so my daughter thought 'oh he's relieved his constipation'. They ran in before I'd finished the paperwork.

"I got a letter from the Prime Minister saying 'well done' and inviting me for a cup of tea. Do I call his bluff and turn up?"

Warwick has had a career on screen for decades but admitted that it has actually been "lonely" for him and he always relied on the support network he has at home.

He said: "Acting is quite a lonely career, really. You need a solid foundation at home to support that and make it work."