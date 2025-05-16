The Weeknd has used music to "hide" his vulnerabilities.

The Weeknd stars in the new thriller film

The 35-year-old singer stars alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', the Trey Edward Shults-directed psychological thriller film, and he's likened shooting the movie to a "therapy session".

The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - told the Guardian newspaper: "Before we shot the film, I went through whatever healing I had to go through. And then I needed to shed that skin, and I wanted to do it in a way that felt more visual.

"If it wasn’t for [Trey], I would have kept it in the vault – I’ve kept a lot of albums in the vault. But it felt right to tell it."

The chart-topping singer felt he was able to show his vulnerable side while working with Trey, explaining that he faced his "child self" during the shoot.

The Weeknd - who has previously dated the likes of Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez - explained: "Men have this forcefield – it’s like we want to come off as invincible, and vulnerability is something you run away from. I was able to be vulnerable in my music, but I was able to hide behind music.

"For me to trust someone like Trey to allow myself to be vulnerable, that was new for me. It felt like a therapy session for all of us.

"I was able to face my child self. We go through so much that we don’t even remember as children, we just suppress everything. If you don’t deal with it, it comes out."

Earlier this month, The Weeknd admitted to "brainstorming" the end of his stage name.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker has previously spoken about the desire to get rid of his persona and suggested that 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' would be his last project under the moniker - but he isn't quite ready to drop it yet because of his career commitments.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "We’re brainstorming it right now.

"I feel like we don’t have any definite answers, but I haven’t dropped it yet because I’m on tour, so I’ve still gotta get out there and see the fans."