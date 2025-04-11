Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, was diagnosed with cancer before being shot by police.

The 51-year-old writer was struck in the shoulder by an officer after refusing to surrender her weapon during an altercation near her home in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Monday (07.04.25) while cops were hunting for a hit-and-run suspect and she was treated in hospital for her injuries before being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder- and it's now been revealed Jillian was battling cancer and was recovering from a hysterectomy at the time of the incident.

Her husband has since given an update on her condition, telling a New York Post reporter: "She's alright, thank you for asking," before adding: "See you at Coachella".

The incident occurred just days before Weezer are due to perform at Coachella in California this weekend.

Jillian revealed her health problems in a post on Instagram on March 4, sharing a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed and writing: "I’d like to thank the Academy, my amazing hair and make-up team, and the lighting designers here at #glendaleadventisthospital.

"As if they all hadn’t been through enough with the fires right next door! Yes, I have a little bit of the C word y’all. I know a lot of us do.

"I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch.

"I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate, and excellent medical care I receive in my life. Thank you to all the remarkable health care workers, who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe."

On March 22, Jillian later revealed she had undergone two surgeries including a full hysterectomy. She wrote: "I feel called upon to mention it because I know only two people who had this procedure and neither is with us today. They weren’t here for me to call and ask what to expect.

"I’m saying: I’m here. Ask me. I’m okay and healing today. I thank you for your overwhelming support, and I love most of you. Kidding. I love you all. May we all be well tonight."

The incident in Los Angeles on Monday (07.04.25) began at around 3.25pm when highway patrol requested back-up while investigating a three-car hit-and-run.

Traffic backed up on the 134 freeway and at least one suspect fled on foot. As a result, cops established a perimeter in Eagle Rock and while there, a woman came out of her house holidng a handgun.

According to LAPD, officers ordered her to "drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused”.

Authorities alleged the woman, later identified as Jillian, pointed the gun at cops, prompting them to fire on her. Lauren-Shriner ran back into her house, before returning shortly afterwards with a second woman, later identified as her babysitter.

Both women were taken into custody and later released, but Lauren-Shriner - who has two children with her musician husband - was later booked in absentee for attempted murder on $1 million bail.

One male suspect has been released from custody and two other suspects remain at large.

The California Highway Patrol took the suspected hit-and-run driver into custody after he was found in a backyard nearby, wearing just his boxer shorts.

According to KTLA, news helicopters saw the man taking off his clothes, getting into a swimming pool and watering plants.

Two other suspects remain at large. Lauren-Shriner - who married Scott in 2005 - has released two memoirs, 2010's 'Some Girls: My Life in a Harem', which chronicled her life from 1992 to 1995 as a paid female guest of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei, and 2015’s 'Everything You Ever Wanted'.