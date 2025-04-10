Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, has been shot by police.

Jillian Lauren-Shriner was shot by police

The 51-year-old writer was struck in the shoulder by an officer after refusing to surrender her weapon during an altercation near her home in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood of Los Angeles while cops were hunting for a hit-and-run suspect, and after being treated in hospital was arrested for attempted murder.

The incident began on Monday (07.04.25) afternoon at around 3.25pm when highway patrol requested back-up while investigating a three-car hit-and-run. Traffic backed up on the 134 freeway and at least one suspect fled on foot.

As a result, cops established a perimeter in Eagle Rock and while there, a woman came out of her house holidng a handgun.

According to LAPD, officers ordered her to "drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused”. Authorities alleged the woman, later identified as Jillian, pointed the gun at cops, prompting them to fire on her.

Lauren-Shriner ran back into her house, before returning shortly afterwards with a second woman, later identified as her babysitter. Both women were taken into custody and later released, but Lauren-Shriner - who has two children with her musician husband - was later booked in absentee for attempted murder on $1 million bail.

One male suspect has been released from custody and two other suspects remain at large.

The California Highway Patrol took the suspected hit-and-run driver into custody after he was found in a backyard nearby, wearing just his boxer shorts.

According to KTLA, news helicopters saw the man taking off his clothes, getting into a swimming pool and watering plants.

Two other suspects remain at large.

Lauren-Shriner - who married Scott in 2005 - has released two memoirs, 2010's 'Some Girls: My Life in a Harem', which chronicled her life from 1992 to 1995 as a paid female guest of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei, and 2015’s 'Everything You Ever Wanted'.

The incident occurred just days before Weezer are due to perform at Coachella in California this weekend.