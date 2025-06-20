Wendy Williams had "no idea" her "money-grubber" ex-husband Kevin Hunter was planning to file a $250 million lawsuit over her guardianship.

Wendy Williams has spoken out about her ex-husband's lawsuit over her guardianship

Hunter - who was married to the presenter from 1999 until 2020 - filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (17.06.25) demanding a jury trial and naming 48 defendants who he claims have violated Wendy's constitutional rights by facilitating a guardianship order which came into force in 2022 - but Wendy has insisted she's not involved with the legal challenge.

She told TMZ.com: "[I had] no idea [he was filing the suit]. Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no. Because I'm divorced forever ...

"He's a money-grubber; he's always been that way. It's good to know that he's doing such evil things - again .. He won't win."

Amongst those named in the legal papers are Wendy's legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey, the judge presiding over her guardianship Lisa Sokoloff, Wells Fargo, her assisted living facility and several lawyers.

The complaint states: "Guardianship is a civil death. In New York, more than 28,000 adults, which includes (Williams), are being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians."

The Wendy Williams Show host was placed under a legal guardianship in 2022 before it was revealed the following year that she had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

LaShawn Thomas, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, acknowledged that Wendy is "not legally aware of all the evidence that supports our claims that she should not be forced to suffer from this guardianship".

The statement to People read: "I plan on laying out sufficient evidence to support our claims and ensure that her rights are vindicated and she is made whole financially."

Hunter's lawsuit is not looking for an end to the former broadcaster's guardianship but his requests include a "new impartial guardian", the unsealing of her case's files, her release from "involuntary confinement", a full forensic accounting and $250 million in relief for financial loss, repetitional damage, emotional distress, legal costs and the deprivation of Wendy's liberty.

Kevin has been named as a co-plaintiff in the case and wants to be appointed as Williams' "next friend" - a party who can legally act "on behalf of an individual unable to assert their own rights and when no guardian is acting in their best interests".