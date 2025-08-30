Wendy Williams reportedly has no plans to return to television.

The 61-year-old former talk show host – who fronted The Wendy Williams Show for more than a decade and is currently fighting to get out of a guardianship – is instead said to be focusing her attention on advocacy work for people caught in similar situations.

Her attorney Joe Tacopina, 58, told Extra Wendy has repeatedly spoken to him about using her platform to expose what she believes is an unfair system.

Page Six added Wendy is now considering a speaking tour to highlight her own experience under guardianship and to raise awareness of the issues faced by others.

Her lawyer said about her situation: “It’s just so unjust, and quite despicable. What she said to me… more than once, is, ‘Joe, I wish I weren’t in this situation… but if someone is going to be in this situation, better me with a platform, so I can expose the system’.”

Joe added Wendy told him she would rather it happen to her “than some individual, who is caught in the vortex of a horrific guardian situation, where you can’t get out”.

He added: “She said that if it was going to be somebody, she’s happy it’s her, because hopefully it will put an end to what she calls abuse.”

Friends of Wendy echoed the sentiment, telling Page Six she has expressed interest in going on tour to speak about her case.

One source said: “It’s just an idea, but she thinks it’s important. She wants to maybe do panels, and help facilitate it and (talk about how) to protect families from guardianships.

“She wants to talk about how to get out of it, and all of the red flags. If there’s one thing Wendy knows how to do, it’s talk. She wants to bring this issue to the stage.”

Wendy is currently under a court-ordered guardianship.

Earlier this month a report suggested she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia – claims she has denied.

Joe told Extra he believes the report is false and said he suspects Wendy’s guardian was involved in leaking it.

He said: “Clearly (Wendy’s guardian was involved.) People can tippy-toe around it. They won’t say it. No one has seen this report yet. Not even Wendy. Not us. Not her guardianship attorneys.”

Joe added Wendy’s next step will be a medical exam by a neutral physician.

He explained: “Then, hopefully the guardianship attorneys will push this judge to make a ruling, and if it’s the right ruling, then game, set match.

“And if it’s the wrong ruling, I’ll get involved in a big way because we are going to need a jury to resolve this.”

Wendy herself told Page Six during a recent outing in New York: “Do I sound like I have dementia to you?”

She later added before dinner at Tucci in Manhattan: “I will get out of guardianship.”

Page Six said her guardian did not respond to requests for comment.