Weston Cage has been granted a two-year mental health diversion programme by a judge.

Weston Cage will require two years of mental health treatment

The 34-year-old actor - who is the son of Nicolas Cage and Christina Fulton - was in court on Wednesday (02.04.25) over two felony assault charges, which alleged he "snapped" and attacked his mother and a friend outside his apartment complex in April last year, and Judge Enrique Monguia declared it was "obvious" Weston was undergoing a "breakdown" at the time of the incident.

According to Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles County judge said: “Mr. Cage does suffer from an eligible mental health disorder. I’m satisfied it was a significant factor in the commission of the charged offenses.

"It’s obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time.”

Weston's lawyer had requested the diversion after explaining his client had undergone intensive treatment, both as an inpatient and outpatient, since the incident and explained he had changed doctors and had only just started new medication at the time he allegedly lashed out.

Noting Weston had been sober since then, lawyer Michael A. Goldstein said: “He hasn’t felt this good in years. He’s in a good head space, about to get married. He moved away from the location living in before and is definitely making progress."

The judge confirmed that if Weston follows a treatment plan and doctors' orders for the next two years, and also "stays out of trouble", the case could be dismissed in April 2027.

Christina attended the hearing and said she supported the diversion rather than her son being jailed, but she asked that Weston be required to commit to another spell of inpatient treatment.

She told the judge the alleged asault had almost killed her.

She said: “Nothing prepared me for April 28th, 2024, the night my son almost took my life."

Christina told how she had rushed to her son's home when she received a call saying he was “setting his apartment on fire" and found him to be in an angry and manic state.

"Furious" Weston wouldn't accept the cheeseburger she'd brought him and "snapped" when a car rattled a gate as it pulled up, leading him to allegedly grab Christina by the hair, throw her to the floor of an elevator and get on top of her, "crushing" and "suffocating" her with his weight.

She said: “He shoved his thumb in my eye socket. The pain was excruciating. My vision went black. I was losing consciousness.”

When the elevator door opened, Weston is alleged to have attacked his best friend, before slamming Christina into a wall and strangling her as his pal tried to pull him off.

She said: “If it wasn’t for [the friend] who risked his life to save me, my family would have buried me, and Weston would have gone to prison."

While Christina stressed her love for her son, she admitted she was still afraid because he hasn't shown any "remorse or accountability".

She added: “I’ve been demonised for being a good mother. Now I stand here, pleading for one thing: that he gets the help he deserves. Please help my son.”

As well as the mental health diversion, Weston has been prohibited from harassing his alleged victims and possessing any weapons for two years.

A progress report hearing has been set for July.