Patrick Schwarzenegger will "never forget" his experience on 'The White Lotus'.

Patrick Schwarzenegger starred on the HBO show

The 31-year-old actor - who played Saxon Ratliff on the hit HBO series - has taken to social media to reflect on the recent finale to season three, admitting that he "grew as an actor" during his time on 'The White Lotus'.

Patrick - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - wrote on X: "Today’s quite bittersweet. I teared up last night in the finale… First — because It was this beautiful yet devastating and profound ending - but secondly, because It was also the end of this chapter for me in my life..

"White lotus has consumed my life the past 16 months. Prepping, filming , press etc etc. It was a Beautiful chapter of my life. One that I’ll never forget. One that I made everlasting relationships. A chapter That I learned immensely from. That I grew as an actor and a Human. Just a moment in life that I’m forever grateful for.

"I just wanted to come on and say THANK YOU TO EVERYONE. Everyone that watched the show. Supported me. That didn’t count Saxon out !!! [laughing emoji]

"I hope you all enjoyed It and again I thank you for watching and supporting !! [tears and flower emojis] (sic)"

Season three of 'The White Lotus' was shot in Thailand, and Patrick recently revealed that the set had a "work-hard, play-hard vibe".

The actor explained that he enjoyed going on long walks in Thailand when he wasn't shooting scenes for the show.

Patrick - who starred on the show alongside the likes of Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Aimee Lou Wood - told E! News: "The shoot had that work-hard, play-hard vibe, and there were a lot of days where we weren’t working at all. Sometimes, it was just other groups filming - groups that I didn’t necessarily interact with in the storyline. So, it was like, what do we do on these off days?

"At first, you want to go to the beach and hang by the pool, but after a while, you want to explore. I would go on long walks - multiple-hour-long walks."