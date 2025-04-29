The White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell calls US President Donald Trump "trash" most days.

The White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell blasts US President Donald Trump as 'trash' most days on X

Natasha - who reprised her role as Belinda Lindsey for the recent third season of the HBO show - often takes to X to send the same message to Trump's account, but she mixed it up in one of her recent posts.

The 44-year-old star regularly sends a message to Trump saying: "you are trash".

She has done so nearly 200 times since October, including more than 100 times since the year began.

But on Sunday (27.04.25), Natasha became a bit more creative.

She shared a picture of Trump with his eyes closed at Pope Francis' funeral, and she added the message: "lmao you are trash."

If Natasha skips a day of sending her "trash" Trump message, she often double posts the following day to make up for it.

She also mixed up her usual insult on Easter Sunday (20.04.25).

Natasha wrote: "you are trash and I hope you have a s***** Easter."

On April 18th, a fan noticed she had been posting lots of the same message and asked her: "Everyday for the next 4 years???! (sic).

She simply replied: "Yes."

Natasha also took a swipe at Trump on April 7th, insisting The White Lotus hotel was better than his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago.

She wrote on X: "The White Lotus Mar-a-lago."

Other occasions Natasha has mixed up her Trump bashing was on February 28th, when she posted: "you are trash- like for real though."

And on February 4th she took a rare break from sending her usual message on X to tell how her heart was "aching" for the cast of 'How to Die Alone', which she created and starred in, after the show was axed after one season.

She wrote: "This is hard to comprehend... My heart is aches for the cast, crew and writers who gave their all to tell this story. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity, and appreciate all of the love and support. Hopefully this news will be a comma in the HTDA story, not a period."

Less than four hours later, normal service was resumed as she wrote: ".@realDonaldTrump you are trash. (sic)"