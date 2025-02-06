Whoopi Goldberg has blasted a "phony" AI advert using her likeness to promote a weight loss drug.

The 69-year-old star - who has been open about her own efforts to lose weight - has revealed an Instagram advert has used artificial intelligence to sell a medication she doesn't use.

Speaking on 'The View', she said: “I’m giving everybody a heads up. There is a phony weight loss ad floating around online, on Instagram, that has me [with an] AI mouth saying all kinds of stuff.”

She told the show's studio audience and viewers that she doesn't sell anything, adding: "Unless say, ‘Hey it’s me, Whoopi.’

"That’s how you know it’s me.”

She didn't reveal which drug was being promoted, but noted the ad appeared to be using footage from her 'CBS News Sunday Mornings' appearances.

She said: "Do not indulge in this, do not look at this. Just get rid of it, because I don’t know what it is.

"I had nothing to do with it, and I don’t want y’all thinking that this is coming from me.”

Whoopi previously opened up about using Mounjaro to lose weight, and pointed out the new fake ad is "a lot of BS".

She added: "That’s the problem with AI. You don’t know who made it, but I’m telling you, it’s a lot of BS. Do not fall for it.”

In March last year, the 'Color Purple' actress revealed how she had put on weight while filming 'Till' in September 2021, and turned to a weight loss drug to help.

She said on ‘The View’: “I will tell you, I weighed almost 300lbs when I made ‘Till,’ and I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that’s helped me drop the weight is the Mounjaro –– that’s what I use.

“I just always felt like me, and then I saw me (in 2021), and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me.’”