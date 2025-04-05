Sir Steve McQueen believes his dad's death "saved [his] life".

Sir Steve McQueen has overcome his own cancer scare

The 55-year-old filmmaker lost his dad, Philbert, to prostate cancer in 2006, and his passing prompted Steve to pay even closer attention to his own health.

Steve - who directed the 2013 drama film '12 Years a Slave' - told the Guardian newspaper: "My father saved my life because I wouldn’t have done anything if it hadn’t been for his cancer."

Philbert never took a day off work before being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2000.

Steve shared: "He had a couple of accidents, and that’s what triggered him to go to the doctor.

"My father sometimes wet himself. It was embarrassing for him. He wanted to get it sorted, and he went to his GP, and through that he discovered it was very advanced cancer."

Steve had a complicated relationship with his dad, and he remembers that Philbert "never complained" about his cancer.

The filmmaker explained: "My dad was a geezer; a bloke. Men of a certain age thought children should be seen and not heard. It was difficult.

"I wanted something more from my father than he knew how to give. It was a strange relationship. This is the kind of dad my dad was. People would say, ‘Your dad’s brilliant, he’s so funny.’ And I’d be like, ‘Is he?’

"He was always good with other people. We didn’t get that off him. It was always about the front. So with this prostate thing he never complained until the very last moment."

Philbert's death prompted Steve to educate himself about the signs and causes of prostate cancer.

Steve was actually diagnosed with the same condition in October 2022, and the director - who has now returned to full health - believes he owes his life to his father.

Steve now hopes to encourage other men to pay closer attention to their own health.

The 'Widows' director explained: "It’s upsetting that so many men are dying, particularly black men. People are dying unnecessarily, and it’s foolish."

Steve added: "I just want to help save lives."