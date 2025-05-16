Adam Sandler has paid a lighthearted tribute to his 'Happy Gilmore' co-star Morris the alligator.

The reptile - whose role in the 1996 comedy saw him almost sabotage the Tour Championship chances of Adam's titular character - passed away on Sunday (11.05.25), the Colorado Gator Farm announced and now the 58-year-old actor has joked he will miss his co-star's "infectious laugh" and "cold, bumpy skin".

He wrote on Instagram: "Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you.

"You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers — really anyone with arms or legs — but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film...

"I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend."

And Adam joked he had learned a "powerful" lesson from Morris.

He quipped: "The day you wouldn’t come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art.

"I will never forget at craft service that time when we split the Three Musketeers bar and you let me have the bigger half. But that’s who you were."

Adam noted there had been no plans for Morris to appear in the upcoming 'Happy Gilmore' sequel due to his demise in the original movie, but quipped he was grateful the reptile had sent some well-wishes.

He wrote: "I know your character’s decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note."

Morris retired to the Colorado Gator Farm in 2006 after more than 30 years working in showbiz.

The facility noted the alligator's "exact age was unknown".

They added: "But he was 9 feet long in 1975 and by his growth rate and tooth loss, we can estimate his age at over 80 years. While we knew this was inevitable, we are very saddened by his passing to old age. RIP Morris."

Jay Young, who owns and runs the facility, cradled Morris in his arms in a video which accompanied the news of his death on Facebook.

He noted the creature had "started acting strange about a week ago, he wasn't lunging at us and wasn't taking food."

He tearfully noted it may be "strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator," but he was glad that Morris "had a happy time here and he died of old age."

Morris' other notable film credits included appearances in 'Interview with the Vampire', 'Dr. Doolittle 2', and 'Blues Brothers 2000', as well as starring roles as the killer creature in 1980's 'Alligator' and sequel 'Alligator II: The Mutation'.