Will Smith electrified London with a surprise street performance on Wednesday (11.06.25) evening.

Will Smith performing in London

Crowds flocked to the impromptu show outside of the city's King's Cross Station, where the 56-year-old star teamed up with DJ AG for a live rendition of his and Jazzy Jeff's hit Summertime - which was released in 1991 under Will's Fresh Prince alias - and the theme from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Will's surprise set shared their videos on social media, delighting even more fans.

One person said on Instagram: "Legendary moment."

A TikTok user wrote: "This is so nice to see, DJ AG you've come a LONG WAY!! Big up Will Smith and DJ AG every time."

Another person on the video-based platform penned: "Wow, Will Smith this is incredible. This is amazing. I'm so jealous."

Special guest Rita Ora suddenly rocked up and displayed some dance moves as Will and DJ AG got the crowd dancing and singing.

And after Will was whisked away in a car, Rita performed some of her hit tracks, including Hot Right Now and R.I.P.

Singer Jamelia hyped up the vast crowds before Will's surprise performance at 6pm.

She sang her much-loved track Superstar, as well as her popular song Thank You.

Will's appearance comes as he prepared to reunite with DJ Jazzy Jeff to play at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (15.06.25).

The star never did headline shows when he was part of hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, who were responsible for creating hits including Boom! Shake the Room and Summertime.

Will recently released his first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, and he is thrilled to be going on a global tour to support his new LP, as well as treat audiences with nostalgic hits.

Appearing on the Broken Record Podcast, the star said: "This will be the first time ever that we put together a tour, and I get to headline a world tour.

"I have my 90 minutes, I had never been on stage for 90 minutes before.

"So I did two shows in San Diego a couple of months ago, it was wild.

"The world is so desperate for nostalgia right now.

"The world wants that so bad, and it's like people [are] just yearning for, you know, a time when things were a little bit easier."