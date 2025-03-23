William Shatner has celebrated his birthday the same way for "many years".

William Shatner is celebrating his 94th birthday

The 'Star Trek' actor turned 94 on Saturday (22.03.25), but Shatner doesn't intend to change the way he celebrates his birthday.

He told PEOPLE: "For the last many years, I have celebrated my birthday by working on a very successful charity called The Hollywood Charity Horse Show. We have been doing it for 35 years and raised millions of dollars for children and veterans."

Shatner also plans to spend some quality time with his family on his birthday.

The actor shared: "My family is taking me to Las Vegas for dinner and a show, and then back to Los Angeles.

"It’s going to be a family experience in that wonderful, entertaining city. I’m really looking forward to it."

Shatner has already taken to social media to thank fans for their birthday messages.

The veteran film star wrote on X: "As I begin my 95th journey around the sun today I want to take a minute to thank everyone for the birthday wishes! I am overwhelmed at the amount of love I have received. My best, Bill (sic)"

In 2023, Shatner released a documentary called 'You Can Call Me Bill', which explored his life and career.

The film star previously explained that the documentary was his "way of reaching out" to his loved ones.

He told Variety in 2023: "I've turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don't have long to live.

"Whether I keel over as I'm speaking to you or ten years from now, my time is limited, so that's very much a factor.

"The sad thing is that the older a person gets, the wiser they become and then they die with all that knowledge. And it's gone."