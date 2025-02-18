Winnie Harlow is engaged to NBA star Kyle Kuzma.

Winnie Harlow has announced her engagement

The 30-year-old model and the Milwaukee Bucks star have announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram.

The loved-up couple shared a series of photos of them hugging and kissing onboard a plane, while Winnie has also shared images of her dazzling engagement ring.

Kyle, 29, actually proposed to Winnie during a recent vacation in Turks and Caicos. But Winnie never saw the proposal coming, even after Kyle filled their cabin with roses, balloons, chocolate, and Champagne ahead of the Valentine's weekend.

The model told Vogue magazine: "I still had no idea what this was. I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day, oh my gosh!’"

Winnie admitted that the thought of getting engaged briefly crossed her mind - but she quickly dismisses the idea.

She shared: "For a split second in my head I thought, 'This would be so cute if this was an engagement.' But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head."

Kyle read a poem to Winnie and the line line read, "Will you be my wife?"

The sports star then presented her with an 8.5-carat oval-cut engagement ring.

Kyle actually spent months designing the dazzling ring and preparing for the engagement.

He said: "I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything. I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her - something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time."

Winnie is thrilled to be engaged to Kyle and she already can't wait to tie the knot.

The runway star said: "We’re over the moon."