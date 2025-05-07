Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball's son claims he has "sweated his way through the industry".

Woody Cook has defended his own work ethic

Woody Cook, 24, has insisted while he has followed in his famous parents' footsteps and become a DJ, he still put in the work rather than relying on his parents too much.

He told new! magazine: "I definitely felt that way [pressure] at the beginning, but my parents have been really good at putting me out on my own and letting me do it myself.

"I've sweated my way through the indsutry, I think people started to see that."

Although the 'nepo baby' name tag has been thrown around, Woody argued it doesn't bother him, and credited his parents' support for his success rather than their jobs.

He explained: "I don't mind. I can't tell you who I'd be without my parents. They gave me the best education ever from them.

"More than anything, my parents are heroic people. They are the most generous, loving, kind, hard-working people on earth, and that's what they've given me.

"I feel like I owe it all to that. It doesn't matter who they are in their day to day life, they are amazing human beings."

While Woody "never originally wanted to be a DJ", he fell in love with music as a form of storytelling "through sounds".

Asked if music is in his blood, he quipped: "It's annoying, right? No matter what you do, you end up becoming your parents!

"I've got my dad's hairline, and his fascination with fridge magnets. Luckily, I also got some of the good bits, like DJing.

"It's one of those things - dread it, run from it; we always become our parents."

Woody previously pointed out it's "not his job to care" what people think about him or his family ties.

He told Bang Showbiz: “Throughout school I was bullied and stuff, sometimes at parties people would say ‘Shut up Fatboy's son’.

"It's opened up more doors, people always remember me.

"I’m quite eclectic, I’m quite weird. I share DNA with my parents. I’m always gonna be a bit like them in the end.

"Genetically I’m mildly similar but it’s not my job to care.

"I cater to the people who love my music, they f****** love it. My music speaks for itself and I do not have to prove it to anyone.”