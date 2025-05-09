Nicole Scherzinger's work ethic is "in [her] blood".

Nicole Scherzinger feels proud of her work ethic

The 46-year-old star - who has received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in 'Sunset Boulevard' - feels "very proud" of her family heritage and she's credited her background for forging her resilient attitude.

Nicole - who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii - told 'Extra': "I got a lot of love to give inside and a lot to give and I get to give that every night and day sometimes, eight shows a week, and I love it!

"I’m kind of like, I’m very proud of my heritage. I’m of Hawaiian, Ukrainian, Filipino descent and I think it’s just in my blood. Honey, we know how to work. We are workers and we’re warriors."

Nicole plays Norma Desmond in 'Sunset Boulevard' and she is among the nominees for the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical gong.

The chart-topping star has relished playing the character in the hit musical.

She said: "It’s very meaningful and it’s a different type of show that is, you know, as Norma says, breaks all the rules, and it’s pioneering in its own way and transformative in its own way, and I’m proud of the work that we have done and that I have put into it for two years.

"I realise now that everything that I’ve gone through in my life was for a reason and a purpose because it’s helped me to really shape and be able to take on this role from a truly raw and authentic, truthful place."

Nicole recently admitted that she felt "grateful" to be recognised with a Tony nomination.

The actress told the Hollywood Reporter: "I was overjoyed. My heart was full. I was just grateful to be recognised in this way; in this particular season, I feel like I am with the greats."

Nicole feels "proud" to represent women of her heritage, too.

She said: "I also wanted to share that being a woman of Hawaiian, Ukrainian and Filipino descent, I’m very proud, because I can represent my family, my people and my heritage. I’m so proud to be a representation of that for people of brown skin."