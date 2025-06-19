Hulk Hogan has been forced to deny that he's on his deathbed.

The 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has been hospitalised amid ongoing neck and back issues, and radio host Bubba The Love Sponge had claimed he "might not make it".

A representative for Hogan told E! News that there are "no reasons to panic".

They added while the star has "had problems with his back" for years which led to his recent neck surgery, the procedure "has indeed been successful".

On Wednesday (18.06.25), rumours started circulating about Hogan's health after comments from Bubba The Love Sponge.

The radio host claimed there had been calls made to loved ones "about getting to town to come say your goodbyes".

TMZ has since reported that while Hogan - whose real name is Terry Bollea - was hospitalised this week over lingering neck and back issues, he is not on his deathbed.

Meanwhile, the former world champion had undergone neck surgery last month, which was described as a “little fusion” aimed at helping him “feel a little better”.

His friend Eric Bischoff - with whom Hogan is preparing to launch new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle - later revealed that the operation was a success.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, he said: "They had to work on the discs in his neck, but they had to go in through the front to get to him to relieve some of the pressure and damage that he was experiencing in his legs and his hands.

"What I heard from one of the people that works closely with him on a daily basis was that coming out of that surgery, for the first time in a long time, he could actually feel his hands.

"He hasn't been able to feel his hands... as soon as he woke up, the first thing he said was, 'I can feel my hands', which I think is really cool."