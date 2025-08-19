WWE stars Naomi and Jimmy Uso are expecting a baby.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together

The wrestling couple revealed Naomi, 37, is pregnant with their first child together as she stepped out in front of the live crowd on Netflix's Monday Night Raw.

The announcement was made with a preview clip for Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast, as Jimmy said: "We need y'all to proceed with caution, because there is a baby on board!"

Naomi added: "I'm pregnant, and I'm having a baby!"

Back in the arena in Philadelphia, the Women's World Champion received a standing ovation from a raucous crowd.

She slipped back into character, insisting she wasn't going to hand over the gold - which she did eventually relinquish - and urging onscreen boss Adam Pearrce to get out of the ring.

The crowd chanted "baby Uso", before Naomi vowed to be back in nine months to take on the "heffers" in the women's division.

In a full version of the podcast, the veteran wrestler confirmed she is seven weeks pregnant, and found out on August 10, one day before she was pulled from Monday Night Raw.

She explained: "I found out Sunday [August 10] on the road. In my hotel room.

"I had been feeling a little different, a little weird. Wanted to take a test to make sure and rule that out.

"Not thinking – because it’s been a long journey with fertility issues that I’ve had. I really didn’t think it was possible."

Before making her WWE debut 13 years ago, Naomi had an oophorectomy to remove her right ovary, and in 2020 she had "tonnes" of fibroids removed in a myomectomy, which left her out of action for seven months.

She said: "On top of being 37 and only having one ovary, we thought that, naturally, I couldn’t any more."

Naomi - who joked on Raw that her husband likes to "Netflix and chill" - admitted she was "stressed" about letting her bosses know.

She noted: "There is no way to know 100% for sure, but we had been advised that [we would need help to get pregnant].

"I found out Sunday, called him, had to go to work. Stressed about having to tell work because of where I am right now as the champion. Of all times."

Naomi added that she is "happy" about the news, even if she will need more regularly checkups than some pregnancies.

She said: "‘It’s a lot to process, but I’m happy. I want to get through this healthy because I am high risk.

"I’m gonna have to get check ups more often, but everything is looking good. We’re off to a good start."