Louise Pentland has 'so many concerns' about children being on social media

The 40-year-old star- who 14-year-old Darcy with her ex-husband Matt Watson as well as seven-year-od Pearl with current husband Liam O'Neill - shot to fame as a vlogger in the early days of YouTube and has since amassed millions of followers across various platforms, but insisted that she has to be strict about the kind of content her children consume and share online.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: "I have so many concerns about children online. I try to find a really healthy balance, and some people would say I could share more, some people could say I could share less. I don't do daily vlogging, or weekly vlogging or anything like that. I know my children. Darcy is a little showperson, she loves theatre and dance. Pearl, not so much. Darcy has a TikTok, which is a private account, she has an Instagram, which is a public account but she's not allowed to just post whenever she likes. It has to be well thought-out, and I have to check it out.

"There's so many safety features if you know about them. I don't think they're obvious enough but I'm logged in to her things so I see everything that is coming in and everything going out. As much as you trust your child, you can't trust the world.

"We're never gonna get rid of social media, it's here for good so I would rather train her to use it wisely and sensibly while she still listens to me!"

Meanwhile, Louise explained that the video sharing platform served as a comfort to her during "really dark times" but still has to remember that she needs to put "boundaries" in place when it comes to choosing what she shares on camera.

She said: "There have been some really dark times in my life. I had a very difficult, turbulent childhood, and I have been divorced. During those times, not the childhood, but, say, when my marriage came to an end, YouTube was a really joyful distraction.

"I do share the down bits, but also I think it's really important that we remember to have boundaries and you don't need to share every single thing with every single person. So I try and find a balance of not making everything look perfect and remembering what is personal. When you're dealing with your children and your family, you've got to have those boundaries."