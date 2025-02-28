Zachary Levi is “so pumped” about becoming a dad.

Zachary Levi is excited to be a dad

The 44-year-old actor is due to welcome his first child with partner Maggie Keating, and has now stressed he is over the moon at the prospect of becoming a father.

Speaking with Extra, Zachary said: “I’ve wanted to be a father since I was a kid. I’m 44 and I’ve lived so much life and I’ve done so much therapy. I’m so pumped. I’m not nervous at all.”

Zachary is set to star in the upcoming drama movie ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ in which he plays a father who discovers his son is autistic and has brittle bone disease.

However, with the father’s growing faith and his son’s unbreakable spirit, the two become inseparable as they find gratitude and courage in their difficult times.

Zachary explained the film is based on a real family “navigating the waters of the human condition”, and was attracted to the role because it reminded him of himself.

He said: “I have struggled with self-medication throughout my life. At 37, I had a mental breakdown and didn’t want to live anymore and didn’t know why and found out through very intensive therapy that saved my life that I never loved myself, I never even understood what self-love was.”

The ‘Shazam!’ actor added he was “very moved” by the script.

He said: “When I read the script, I was very moved by it, crying, got me right in the feels.”

Zachary explained his “anxiety and turmoil” had helped his performance.

Speaking with comingsoon.net, he said: “We all have these ideas of what our life is supposed to be, where our life is supposed to be going, and then things don’t add up, and it becomes a sense of anxiety and turmoil. And that can often lead to a lot of self-medicating.

“I have found myself in that position myself, so I was able to dig into a lot of that in my own personal experience.

“And I think that there’s something really beautiful and redemptive about that, right? Because we’re not perfect and we don’t end up having this perfect life that we all expect that we’re supposed to have.”