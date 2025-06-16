Sir Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey has insisted he isn't as wealthy as the other children of the Beatles.

The drummer, 59, is the eldest of Ringo's three children with ex-wife Maureen Cox and he's adamant he doesn't have the same kind of wealth as the other Beatles offspring - including Sir Paul McCartney's son James - because they inherited money from their parents while Zak's mom died penniless in 1994.

He told the Telegraph newspaper: "[The others have] loads of money because their dads are dead. James’ mum [Linda McCartney] is dead. Left him a lot of money.

"[But] my mum died skint with a whole desk-full of brown envelopes that she never opened because she spent all her money on her friends."

Zak - who recently lost his gig drumming with The Who - added of his financial woes: "And now I haven’t got a job."

The drummer was let go by the band earlier this year before being welcomed back and then dismissed once again, and Zak's departure was put down to disagreements over his performance at a gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London in April but he's convinced it was the product of tensions that have plagued the band for years.

Zak claims The Who's Pete Townshend went along with the decision to part ways with the drummer for a second because he didn't want to disagree with Roger Daltrey.

He told the publication: "What happened was I got it right and Roger [Daltrey] got it wrong ... I watched the show and I can’t find any dropped beats. Then Pete had to go along with it because Pete’s had 60 years of arguing with Roger ...

"I don’t blame anyone. I blame The Who because they’re unpredictable, aggressive and f****** insane."

He went on to reveal he's written to music legend Bob Dylan to ask if he needs a drummer, but hasn't heard back from him.

However, Zak's drumming days with The Who might not be over for good. He added: "I spoke to Roger last week and he said: ‘Don’t take your drums out of [The Who’s] warehouse yet in case we need you'. I said: ‘Best let me know'."