Zawe Ashton is expecting her second child with fiancé Tom Hiddleston.

The 40-year-old actress shared the news with Vogue on Saturday (07.06.25), alongside a maternity photoshoot in which she appears in a pale blue Emilia Wickstead gown with a matching cape.

Zawe confirmed she would debut her baby bump later this weekend at the SXSW festival, saying of her red carpet look: “I feel really lucky to be working with someone that I know and who’s been such a champion of me at this sensitive red-carpet dressing moment.

“I feel like I’ll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed.”

Zawe and Tom, who have been engaged since 2022, welcomed their first child together later that same year.

She and the 44-year-old have not publicly disclosed their child’s name or gender.

Zawe, who has been a long-time admirer of Wickstead’s work, also told Vogue: “We met years ago at the British Fashion Awards when she dressed me and we attended together.

“We had the most fabulous night and instantly felt like kindred spirits. We aligned so much on fashion and womanhood, and I’ve always loved her designs. They embody a seamless blend of classic and contemporary, and she’s also just an incredible craftsperson.

“You feel the level of detail that goes into every piece when you wear them.”

Emilia Wickstead, 42, who designed the maternity gown Ashton will wear at SXSW, described the commission as “especially meaningful and full circle”.

“Zawe wore a soft pink gown from us during her last pregnancy — quietly glowing, with a little secret only she knew,” Wickstead said.

She added: “Now, to celebrate her second in this beautiful blue from our pre-fall collection, and to share it with the world, feels like a sweet continuation of that story. I’m so honoured to be part of it.

“Zawe is also such a vibrant, clever and special friend and muse of the brand — she’s been wearing Emilia Wickstead for years, and I love being part of her journey.”

A source told Us Weekly following the birth of Zawe and Tom’s first child they “are loving being new parents and are filled with joy”.

They added the pair “have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled”.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in November 2023, Tom said fatherhood had changed his outlook on life.

He added: “I think I probably knew it would, but I could never have imagined how deeply it would until it happened,” he said. “And yeah, it’s before and after.”