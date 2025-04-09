Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding is still "far away".

Zendaya and Tom Holland aren't rushing their wedding plans

The Hollywood couple - who confirmed their engagement earlier this year - are set to tie the knot, but the 'Euphoria' star's stylist Law Roach has claimed the nuptials won't be happening in the immediate future.

Speaking at the Fashion Trust Awards on Tuesday (08.04.25), he told E! News: "It’s far away. “They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there’s a lot of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets.

"I'm resting up for 2026 - but the wedding, [there's some time]."

Tom's dad, Dominic Holland, previously revealed how his son approached the proposal.

The 57-year-old author wrote on Patreon in January: "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter."

Dominic admitted his son planned out the proposal in meticulous detail before he popped the question to Zendaya, 28.

He shared: "Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear… (sic)"

The 'Spider-Man' co-stars have remained tight-lipped about their engagement.

But in November, Zendaya admitted that she feels "extra safe" whenever she works with Tom.

The actress told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

The loved-up pair went public with their romance back in 2021, and Tom has admitted he sometimes searches Zendaya's name to "check" that she's okay.

Appearing on Samah Dada's 'On The Menu' podcast, Tom shared: "The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya.

"I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool.

"So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.'"