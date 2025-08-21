Zoe Kravitz hasn't been back to Taylor Swift's house since she destroyed her bathroom.

Zoe Kravitz and her mom almost lost a snake in Taylor Swift's house

The Caught Stealing actress revealed last week that she and her mom Lisa Bonet stayed at her friend's home during the Los Angeles wildfires, only to cause chaos when the 59-year-old model's pet snake got stuck in a "little hole" and she admitted she's not returned to the property since, though she insisted she hasn't been banned by the Karma hitmaker.

Asked if she's been back to Taylor's house since the incident with the snake, she laughed to E! News: "Have I? No. But not because I wasn’t invited. Just because I haven’t been in LA."

Her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler then added: "Yeah, that's important to clarify."

Zoe quipped: "No, I’m not allowed there anymore."

The 36-year-old actress told last week how her mom's snake Orpheus had caused a major problem in Taylor's house.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoe said: "I'm going around cleaning up. I'm downstairs and she's upstairs and my phone rings and it was my mom. I'm like, 'That's weird, we're in the same house.'

"She goes 'Hi' and I'm like, 'Your voice is super high'. And she goes, 'I'm in a bit of a pickle. Can you come upstairs?'

"I go upstairs, the bathroom door is closed, so I open [it] and she's crouched in the corner in this weird way. She says, 'So I was washing my face and I had Orpheus, and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she found this little hole in the corner.'

"There was a little hole, that you wouldn't even know was there, right in the corner of the bathroom. The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall,"

"My mom is holding the snake's tail. Snake's tail, they're all muscle and very, very strong. I'm like 'Maybe this hole goes into the drawers [underneath']. I get down on the ground, take the drawers out, no."

Zoe began "freaking out" as the snake got further and further into the hole and called for help from the house manager, who began "tearing apart" the banquette.

She continued: "We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls. We destroyed her bathroom.

"I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house,'"

"I said to her house manager, 'Obviously, I'm gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don't say anything until it's fixed.'"

But when the Big Little Lies star called her pal, the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker was already well aware of what had happened.

She said: "I remember calling her saying, 'Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.' And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?' "