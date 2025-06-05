Zoe Saldana "collapsed" shortly after winning an Oscar.

Zoe Saldana 'collapsed' after winning her Oscar

The 46-year-old actress – who has twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and eight-year-old Zen with husband Marco Perego – picked up the Best Actress in a Supporting Role prize for her work on Emilia Perez at the Academy Awards in March, and she's now revealed she had a strong reaction in the aftermath that left her desperate to go home and "cry".

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark, she said: “It was all beginning to become a blur, it was such a beautiful journey leading up to the Oscars. I don’t think I was there as myself [that day], my 13-year-old self was there."

Co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recalled interviewing Zoe backstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater shortly after she won, and how she had been sick.

Zoe admitted: “I collapsed right after. I lost my voice within an hour after I won the award.

“I couldn’t stand on those heels that I had. All I wanted to do was crawl in bed and maybe cry. I don’t know why, I needed to cry.

"Your body is running on pure adrenaline, so you know that your immune system is in optimal condition, but once you know you tell your body that it’s over, then everything sort of collapses.”

The Avatar actress admitted her children saw her victory as "sort of like a soccer tournament," with her youngest son showing his "competitive" side.

She laughed: "My youngest did ask me, because he’s a little more competitive than the other ones, ‘But this was for supporting actress, right?’ "

Zoe recently revealed she has been “trying” to encourage her sons to dance because of the long-term mental health benefits - but their reactions had been mixed.

She told W magazine: "I'm trying. I'm not going to give up. Studies have shown that it is so therapeutic for men to take any form of dance at a very early age or throughout their lives because they carry so much tension and emotion.

"At least my twins are tapping. My younger one, he couldn't give a s*** who is dancing. He wants to be Cristiano Ronaldo; he wants to be Lionel Messi.

"But my twins are very much like, 'Yo, girls are in there? They're dancing hip-hop?' And they'll dance."