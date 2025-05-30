Zoe Saldana is refusing to give smart phones to her 10-year-old twins.

Zoe Saldana won't be giving smart phones to her kids any time soon

The Hollywood actress is mother to 10-year-old sons Cy and Bowie - as well as their younger brother Zen, eight - with her husband Marco Perego and she's revealed the elder boys have been pestering her for smart phones but she's refusing to give in to their demands.

Zoe told The Hollywood Reporter: "The phone has become a conversation with the 10-year-olds right now.

"And we’re okay with repeating the big sermon: 'You will have it eventually, but right now, everything that you may need that comes from a phone, we can provide'.

"My kids right now, they’re going through a period where, yes, they’ll talk about it, but when we do give them the phone, they just want to look at their baby pictures."

Zoe - who stars in new advertising campaign for T-Mobile - went on to admit she isn't great with technology herself and only cares about whether a phone has a good camera.

She added: "My husband is a lot more [tech] savvy than I am, and my sister is too ... Honestly, I’m boring!

"But I love when my phones have a good camera because I am all about capturing moments in my life. In the commercial, I kept talking about the iPhone 16, and they were super kind enough to give me a phone.

"So I told them, I don’t know the difference between any of ’em, but I do want you guys to get me the one that has the best camera."

It comes after Zoe recently revealed she's glad the Hollywood awards season is over so she can spent more time with her young family.

She was a regular on the red carpet at the star of the year as she promoted her movie ‘Emilia Perez’ and she went on to win the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for the part, but Zoe admitted she wanted some time off at the end of the run.

Zoe told E! News: "I would like to take my kids to school and pick them up. And I would want them to finish this school year with their mama by their side because they are so resilient, and they have been backing me up along with my husband this entire campaign.

"But I miss my children like I miss air, like I miss water, and I just can't wait to come to school.”