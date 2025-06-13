Zoe Saldana wishes her children had no idea she was an actress.

The 46-year-old star and her filmmaker husband Marco Perego Saldana - who have three sons, twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and Zen, eight - try not to separate their lives in case it affects their kids' upbringing, but it comes with them getting to know her showbiz lifestyle.

She told the new issue of PEOPLE magazine: "I wish I had kids that didn't really know what I do or understand what I do, but my kids have grown up with me on-set.

"My husband and I really made that decision to not separate our lives.

"I feel like my work is kind of like their backyard, so they do understand it, and then they don't.

"They care about it, and then they don't.

"They think in soccer language. So it's very much like, 'It's kind of like the World Cup, Mom. It's like the World Cup of acting.'

"It did give me a little bit of cred, but then they're rolling their eyes again."

Zoe admitted she wanted to be "more present" in her children's lives after her historic Oscar win.

In March, the Hollywood star became the first performer of Dominican descent to win the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role as attorney Rita in the musical-comedy film, Emilia Perez.

She explained: "The moment everything was over, I just really wanted to go back home and take my kids to school and be a little more present in their lives because they took this leap of faith with me.

"My whole family did, and I wanted to kind of catch up on this time."

As Zoe is free this summer, she is going to enjoy the time with her children before she goes back to work in the fall.

The Elio star said: "It's the first time I'm going to have a summer since I can remember where I'm free.

"The boys have sort of decided they just want to go to camp and be normal kids, and they want us to be normal parents. We thought we were always normal parents!

"So we're going to be doing that a lot. I have to go back to work in the fall, so I'm going to enjoy this downtime."