Following his critically acclaimed, innovative found-footage horror films Creep and Creep 2, Patrick Brice brings back one seriously disturbing character for the small screen in Shudder Original The Creep Tapes Season One.

Episode 1 introduces Mike, an aspiring filmmaker, who is hired by ‘Jeff Daniels’ (Duplass) to shoot his film school application. Things soon take a twisted turn, as the scenes get increasingly odder… Will he be able to make it out alive, or be another tape in the collection?

In Episode 2 we meet Elliot the bird watcher, who literally bumps into a supposedly injured skydiver (Duplass). As he begs to be recorded for ‘insurance purposes’, Elliot quickly learns there’s more to this guy than meets the eye and as it’s not the bird that’s the prize but him.

Episode 3 parodies a ‘gotcha’ video, with Josh Faden (Better Call Saul, Twin Peaks: The Return) playing the unwitting victim who confronts a less-than-unsuspecting priest (Duplass).

Josh Ruben (Scare Me) stars in Episode 4, as a down-on-his-luck true-crime filmmaker, who has bitten off more than he can chew when he goes to make a documentary with a demanding stranger (Duplass).

Episode 5 sees an inward look into the psyche of ‘Peachfuzz’ and his interactions with his various personalities, whilst still delivering on the kills and absurdity.

The finale pulls back the curtain on the character, as we are given our biggest insight into the backstory of the weirdest of wolves.

Get yourself taped for a seriously creepy collection of twisted terror, when one wickedly unhinged serial killer’s footage is found in The Creep Tapes.

