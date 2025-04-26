OUR FAVOURITE Italian-set, sumptuous sleuthing series, Signora Volpe, is back for its second thrilling series, heralding the return of the talented and brilliant Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, The Pianist), who stars as the eponymous lead – a disillusioned British spy turned amateur detective.

Signora Volpe Series 2

The thrilling and entertaining three-part crime series also sees the return of TV favourite Tara Fitzgerald and picks up where series one left off… with Sylvia Fox settled in the beautiful Umbrian countryside for a so-called quiet life.

Sylvia has re-connected with her sister Isabel Vitale (Fitzgerald) and is now restoring a charming house, but old habits die hard… Sylvia can’t help but get involved in a bevy of fresh mysteries, including the murder of a pillar of the local community, and an undercover mission for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake.

As her relationship with Carabinieri Captain Riva (Giovanni Cirfiera – American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Queen of the South) heats up, he’s torn between frustration at her interference and gratitude for her help. But a dangerous case is set to threaten everything… when a dead man comes looking for vengeance, Sylvia’s family and Riva must race against time to save her life.

Series 2 SPECIAL FEATURES include:

• A Day in the life of Capitano Riva

• Behind the Scenes Featurette

Title: Signora Volpe Series 2 DVD Release Date: 5 May 2025 Cat.No: AV3796 RRP: £24.99 Cert: 12 Running Time: 270 mins. on 2 discs

Competition

To be in with a chance of winning the Season 2 DVD all you need to do is answer the question below, the complete and sumit the attached entry form.

Question

Where is this series set?

A. The Snowdon mountains of Wales

B. The Italian Umbrian countryside

C. The Urban streets of Londons Soho district

Good Luck

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk



Closing Date : 5th May 2025