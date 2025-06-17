With summer in full swing and a host of high profile sporting tournements taking place we have a not to be missed opportunity is a chance to win a fabulous sporting prize.

Firma Stella

Your chance to get your hands on authentic signed sports memorabilia, whether its to treat yourself to a signed football shirt or to treat your loved ones to a unique piece this is too good to miss.

“Win £500 to spend at Firma Stella! Find that perfect gift for your loved one, or a special piece of signed sports memorabilia to add to your collection. Firma Stella has the widest range of authentic signed sports memorabilia in the world, including rare signed football items from the world’s biggest stars, including signed Messi shirts, items from Cristiano Ronaldo, and heritage memorabilia from superstars including Pele, Maradona and George Best”.

Whatever your sport Firma Stella has a piece of memorabilia for you, including rare rugby, tennis, cricket and golf memorabilia.

They are offering 60% off their entire collection right now, so it’s never been a better time to pick up that cherished item, better still why not try and win it by entering our competition now?”

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous prize all you have to do is answer the question below then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question:

What Famous Spanish Football Club did Lionel Messi play for during his career?

A. Real Madrid

B. FC Barcelona

C. Mallorca

Good Luck

Prize Provider Firma Stella

Closing Date : 16th July 2025