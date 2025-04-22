Emilia Fox is back as British spy turned amateur detective Sylvia Fox in our favourite Italian-set, sumptuous sleuthing series, Signora Volpe, for its thrilling second series.

Signora Volpe

OUR FAVOURITE Italian-set, sumptuous sleuthing series, Signora Volpe, is back for its second thrilling series, heralding the return of the talented and brilliant Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, The Pianist), who stars as the eponymous lead – a disillusioned British spy turned amateur detective.

Hot on the heels of its U&Drama transmission, Signora Volpe Series 2 is set to arrive on DVD and digital on 5 May 2025, courtesy of Acorn Media International, alongside the Series 1 & 2 Box Set.

The thrilling and entertaining three-part crime series also sees the return of TV favourite Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones, Belgravia) and picks up where series one left off… with Sylvia Fox (Fox) settled in the beautiful Umbrian countryside for a so-called quiet life.

Sylvia has re-connected with her sister Isabel Vitale (Fitzgerald) and is now restoring a charming house, but old habits die hard… Sylvia can’t help but get involved in a bevy of fresh mysteries, including the murder of a pillar of the local community, and an undercover mission for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake.

As her relationship with Carabinieri Captain Riva (Giovanni Cirfiera – American Crime Story; The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Queen of the South) heats up, he’s torn between frustration at her interference and gratitude for her help. But a dangerous case is set to threaten everything… when a dead man comes looking for vengeance, Sylvia’s family and Riva must race against time to save her life.

In series one, we meet the quietly intelligent and confident Sylvia Fox, who, disillusioned with her job at MI6 headquarters and in need of a break, arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice. But when the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery – kickstarting a move to Umbria, new relationships and murder mysteries aplenty. Jamie Bamber (Cannes Confidential, DI Ray) also stars.

For a sensationally savvy lead with a stunningly superb vista, look no further than Signora Volpe – a captivating series brimming with escapist charm and marvellous mystery that will have you booking a ticket to Italy in no time.

Series 2 SPECIAL FEATURES include:

• A Day in the life of Capitano Riva

• Behind the Scenes Featurette

Release Date: 5 May 2025 Cat.No: AV3796 RRP: £24.99

Cert: 12 Running Time: 270 mins. on 2 discs

Series 1 & 2 Box Set SPECIAL FEATURES include:

• Meet the Characters

• A Day in the life of Capitano Riva

• Behind the Scenes Featurette

Release Date: 5 May 2025 Cat.No: AV3795 RRP: £44.99

Cert: 12 Running Time: 540 mins. on 4 discs

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

