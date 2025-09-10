Dame Anna Wintour thought The Devil Wears Prada was "highly enjoyable".

The 75-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief is largely viewed as the inspiration behind Meryl Streep's tyrannical magazine editor in the movie and though she has previously avoided questions about the film, she's now admitted she thought the 2006 feature was "fantastic" and allayed the "sweet concerns" the fashion industry had about how she'd be depicted.

She told New Yorker Editor David Remnick on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, "I went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about.

"I think that the fashion industry were very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light... A caricature.

"First of all it was Meryl Streep, which, fantastic. And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny...

"In the end. It had a lot of humour to it, it had a lot of wit, it had Meryl Streep. I mean, it was Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And in the end, I thought it was a fair shot."

Anna admitted she still talks about the film "a lot" with Miuccia Prada, the chief designer at the fashion house named in the movie's title.

She added: "I say to her, 'Well it was really good for you,' and you can imagine what she says back."

Last year, Anna - who is stepping down as editor-in-chief at Vogue - deflected questions about being the inspiration for Runway editor Miranda.

She told the BBC: "It is for the audience and for the people I work with to decide if there are any similarities between me and Miranda Priestly."

Back in 2017, Meryl - who is reprising the role for a long-awaited sequel - joked with Anna that playing her in The Devil Wears Prada had been her toughest role to date.

During their chat about Meryl's career in the movie business, Anna casually asked: "Obviously you've played a lot of extraordinary women. What was the most challenging woman you ever played?"

To which Meryl quipped: "Oh, I should say [you]!"

The journalist quickly responded: "No, no, we're not going to go there, Meryl."