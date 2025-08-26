Zoe Kravitz has heard "a few bits" from Taylor Swift's upcoming new album.

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

The Caught Stealing actress has praised The Life of a Showgirl - which the Bad Blood singer announced last week will be released in October - and reassured fans they will be impressed by every track on the record.

Asked if she had heard Taylor's highly-anticipated album, Zoe told Extra: "I've heard bits of it. It's fantaastic, of course. No skips."

The interviewer replied: “No skips? That’s rare."

But Zoe said: “For her, it’s not.”

The 36-year-old actress revealed last week that she and her mom Lisa Bonet stayed in Taylor's house earlier this year amid the Los Angeles wildfires - and ended up destroying her pal's bathroom.

Lisa's beloved pet snake Orpheus slithered its way into a tiny hole in the bathroom and they were unable to retrieve her without causing major damage.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoe said: "I'm going around cleaning up. I'm downstairs and she's upstairs and my phone rings and it was my mom. I'm like, 'That's weird, we're in the same house.'

"She goes 'Hi' and I'm like, 'Your voice is super high'. And she goes, 'I'm in a bit of a pickle. Can you come upstairs?'

"I go upstairs, the bathroom door is closed, so I open [it] and she's crouched in the corner in this weird way. She says, 'So I was washing my face and I had Orpheus, and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she found this little hole in the corner.'

"There was a little hole, that you wouldn't even know was there, right in the corner of the bathroom. The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall,"

"My mom is holding the snake's tail. Snake's tail, they're all muscle and very, very strong. I'm like 'Maybe this hole goes into the drawers [underneath']. I get down on the ground, take the drawers out, no."

Zoe began "freaking out" as the snake got further and further into the hole and called for help from the house manager, who began "tearing apart" the banquette.

She continued: "We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls. We destroyed her bathroom.

"I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there's a snake somewhere in her house,'"

"I said to her house manager, 'Obviously, I'm gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don't say anything until it's fixed.'"

But when the Big Little Lies star called her pal, the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker was already well aware of what had happened.

She said: "I remember calling her saying, 'Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.' And she was like, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?' "