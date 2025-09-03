Frankie Muniz thinks fans will be "surprised" by the Malcolm In The Middle revival.

Frankie Muniz teases Malcolm In The Middle twists

The beloved 2000s sitcom is returning for a sequel series, and Frankie - who is reprising the title role for the revival - admitted while it's tough to bring people up to speed on two decades of off-screen developments, he's sure viewers will be satisfied with the new direction.

He told the Lightweights podcast: “I think people will be surprised, in a sense, where everybody is and the story.

“It’s hard to fit in 20 years of stuff into four 30-minute episodes, right?

"But I think people are going to be very happy with what they came up with.”

The 39-year-old actor described working on the revival as "the best time of [his] entire life", and it exceeded all expectations on set.

He said: “I’m not exaggerating when I say filming this reboot, like I loved it so much, way more than I ever thought I could have.

“We ended in May, and I haven’t talked to anybody since, you know what I mean? I’ve been gone. I’ve only been home, I think, for 12 days since the beginning of the year.

"I’m just always crazy, and I think next week, I’m going to have time. I’m going to reach out [to the rest of the cast].”

The original show ran for seven seasons with 151 episodes in total between 2000 and 2006.

The upcoming four-part revival will also feature original cast members Bryan Cranston, Jane Zackmarek, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield.

However, the role of Dewey has been recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark taking over from Erik Per Sulllivan.

During an appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast, castmate Bryan explained: "I talked to Erik and I said: ‘Hey, we got the show! It’s gonna come back.'

"He goes: 'Oh, that’s fantastic!' And I go: 'Yeah, so we’re looking forward to having you back.'

"He goes: 'Oh, no, no, I don’t want to do it. But it’s fantastic that you are.' "

Bryan revealed the former child star is more focused on his education, and is happy to leave his acting career in the past.

He added of Erik's decision: "He’s actually going to Harvard. He’s really, really smart, and I think he’s getting his master’s at Harvard right now.

"He said: 'Oh God, no, I haven’t acted since I was nine or something. So I’m not into it.' "