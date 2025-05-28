The long awaited series adaption of Harry Potter has found its iconic trio.

After nearly year of searching HBO have finally revealed its casting of Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The series will be headed up by newcomers Dominic McLaughlin will play the Boy Who Lived alongside Arabella Stanton who will be taking up the mantle as the smartest witch in Hogwarts and everyone’s favourite redhead will be played by Alastair Stout.

With filming expected to start this summer and the first season scheduled for release on HBO Max next year, some of the other confrimed names are John Lithgrow as Albus Dumbldore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

While we wait to find out who will play ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’, here are some book to series adaptation to check out before a new era of witches and wizards hit our screen.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

The new Harry Potter series will be probably be looking to replicate the success of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Returning after a glowing reception to season one, the show has gained a loyal fanbase and online following with only two season under its belt.

Starring young actors who are more true to the characters in the book, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a faithful adaptation of Rick Riodan’s novels and one of the best shows to watch this year.

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Despite being one of the best shows of television right now, many may not know that Slow Horses is adapted from the book Slough House by Mick Herron.

With a stellar cast and gripping storyline, this show about MI5’s misfits is brought to life by one of TV’s greatest characters, Jackson Lamb played by none other than Gary Oldman.

This Apple TV spy thriller is a must watch of any fans of the James Bond, Alex Rider or Jack Reacher books.

One Day (Netflix)Having one the saddest endings both on screen and on paper, David Nicholls’ novel was adopted into a Netflix show, 13 years after the film that featured Anne Hathway and Jim Sturgess.

Starring White Lotus’ Leo Woodall and nominee of the 2022 BAFTA Breakthrough Award, Ambika Mod; One Day was the most watched series globally during the week of Valentine’s day last year.

The show was a breakthrough for both leads as Mod is currently starring in the Disney+ thriller The Stolen Girl and Woodall is the lead for Apple TV’s 2025 spy thriller, Prime Target.

The Last Kingdom

Based on The Saxon Stories novels by Bernard Cornwell, this Netflix show centers around the life and rise to power of warrior hero Uhtred played by Alex Dreymon.

Charming, fun and full of heart and that's not talking about our male lead, The Last Kingdom is great show with a fantastic storyline and loveable characters.

The Last Kingdom aired its final series in 2022 after a seven year run so you can watch the whole journey of our Saxon-born but Viking-raised hero without having to wait.

by Vanely Barumire Female First