Like everyone else, I love a good reality TV show.

Love Island USA Season 7

For the past decade, Love Island has irrefutably become part of British culture, and as always America have hopped on the trend with Peacock unveiling Love Island USA in 2019.

As expected, the American adaptation did not initially have the same cultural setting impact as the UK version.

But this season of Love Island USA is arguably better than the original.

So here are my reasons for watching Love Island USA over its UK counterpart

*No Spoilers

A Great Cast

What happens when you mix a toxic couple, a player, no BS-taking girls and a loveable male nurse?

You get reality TV gold, and that is exactly what Love Island Season 7 is.

Just as a movie cast can make or break a film, a boring group of contestants can do the same for a reality TV show.

This season has the perfect made-for-a reality show cast I’ve seen in recent years.

With each contestant offering something different, as a viewer, you can’t help but root for certain relationships, hope for the demise of others or ship a completely new couple.

A standing ovation is needed for the casting director and crew of this year’s Love Island USA.

The production is top tier

The thing I can’t stand in Love Island is the challenges.

Most of the time, the games are useless and uncomfortable to watch and add nothing to the show.

Having noticed the negative feedback about challenges, this year’s Love Island has stripped them back and has focused more on drinking games that are sure to cause the most chaos.

The production team are going above and beyond with the twists at each recoupling that keep viewers coming back and contestants on their toes.

Social Media frenzy

People are quite literally sharing passwords and Peacock accounts to watch Love Island.

And for our UK viewers who can’t get hold of the Peacock app, don't worry, some YouTubers are risking copyright infringements by posting full episodes on the platform.

Hundreds of TikTok commentaries, clips, and edits have made this season of the American version of Love Island inescapable.

That should tell you everything about the popularity of this season’s show.

Love Island USA Season 7 is the most entertaining show I’ve watched in the last few months.

I have no notes, just keep it up.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

