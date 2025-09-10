Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend supported her at the Morning Show premiere on Tuesday (09.09.25).

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of The Morning Show season 4

The 56-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in New York to celebrate the fourth season of her Apple TV+ show, and while she didn't pose with Jim Curtis, the 49-year-old hypnotist was seen smiling on the sidelines in a casual all-black outfit while Jennifer was photographed with co-stars including Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

Jim's appearance at the event came a few days after the former Friends star shared a series of photos from her summer fun, with fans speculating she did so to quietly confirm their relationship as one of the pictures included a sunset shot featuring the back of a man's head, which many thought was her new partner.

She captioned the post: "Thank you summer [sunshine, heart and prayer emojis] (sic)"

Jennifer - who hasn't publicly romanced anyone since her 2017 split from husband Justin Theroux - was first reported to be dating Jim in July after being set up by "mutual friends".

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together. They are happy and really into each other.”

The couple are said to have “started off as friends but really hit it off” over time.

The source added: “They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in LA. It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”

Jennifer and Jim were pictured together that month while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with the Cake actress close friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Although the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight until now, they have been supporting one another on social media.

Jennifer - who was also previously married to Brad Pitt - has liked most of the life coach's Instagram posts over the last few months, including a video posted last week about recovering from a "divorce, break-up or difficult romance", and Jim liked her 25 May photo dump, which included a copy of his 2024 book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.