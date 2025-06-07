A new set of hopeful singles will be looking to find love under the Spanish sun.

Love Island UK Season 12 return

This year’s season marks the 10th anniversary of the show, and it’s hoping to deliver more drama, more shocking reveals and hotter bombshells.

In a promotional video for the new season, the CEO of Love herself, Maya Jama, promised bigger twists and turns, and we can’t wait to see them unveiled

Scroll to find out where to watch the show and the confirmed cast

ITV confirmed the names of the islanders this week. So let’s meet the new residents of the villa:

Alima Gagio, 23 (Wealth Management Client Services Executive)

Ben Holbrough, 23 (Private Hire Taxi Driver)

Blu Chegini, 26 (Construction Project Manager)

Shakira Khan, 22 (Marketing)

Harry Cooksley, 30 ( Gold trader)

Helena Ford, 29 (Cabin Crew)

Megan Forte Clarke, 24 (Musical theatre performer)

Tommy Bradley, 22 (Landscape Gardener)

Sophie Lee, 29 (Motivational Speaker and Author)

Dejon Noel-William, 26 (Personal Trainer)

Meg Moore, 25 (Payroll specialist)

Maya Jama returns for her third season alongside the show’s voice of reason and witty commentary, Iain Stirling.

When does Love Island UK Season 12 premiere?

Love Island UK premieres on Monday, 9th June at 9 pm on ITV2 and can be streamed live on the ITVX app.

The companion show, Lover Island: Aftersun, is also scheduled to return with host Maya Jama and weekly guests Sam Thompson and former islanders Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack.

Love Island: Aftersun has also added two new faces to its lineup - TikTok stars Joe Baggs and Ash Holme.

For all American viewers, the show will be released on Thursday, 12th June, on Hulu.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

