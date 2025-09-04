Penn Badgley has welcomed identical twins with his wife Domino Kirke.

Penn Badgley has become a father to twin boys

The You star found a very low key way to announce the birth of the two boys as he shared a post about an upcoming live event for his new book Crushmore, which he wrote with Podcrushed co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one.

"Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info."

In the video, Penn is whispering about the event as the camera shows the feet of one of the newborn babies.

He said: "There's tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up."

Penn and Domino already have a four-year-old son together whose name they have never made public, while the 38-year-old actor has 16-year-old son Cassius with ex Morgan O'Kane.

In April, the Easy A star revealed his hopes for his children.

He told Access Hollywood: "They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys.

"You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure’s on us to raise them well.”

In May, before the birth of the twins, the former Gossip Girl actor opened up on the prospect of becoming a father to twins.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I mean, it's thrilling. Obviously, it's a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good.

"Also, as an only child, that's touching to see them together. They're in there like it's a hot tub.

"There's a sonogram of them almost like facing each other, just kind of like this.

"I cannot fathom what it would be like to have somebody with you in there. You know what I mean? And, I'm going to be parenting them? I'm going to have to raise them."