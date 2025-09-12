Sigourney Weaver is too scared to watch Alien: Earth by herself.

The 75-year-old actress launched the Alien franchise playing Ellen Ripley in the original 1979 blockbuster and she went on to appear in three subsequent movies, but she isn't involved in the new spin-off TV series and she's admitted she's too terrified to watch the Disney Plus series without her husband Jim Simpson by her side.

Sigourney told Collider: "I'm watching it like a real person. I have to make a date with my husband because I don't want to see it by myself in case one of those things comes out of the screen.

"So we have to set it up. So I'm behind seeing it, but the ones I've seen are fascinating."

The show - created by Noah Hawley - is set in 2120 which is two years prior to the events of Sigourney's first film and the actress admits she's impressed by the series so far.

She added: "I admire Noah's work - Fargo - and I was curious to see what he would do with this world. And what I admire about it is: It's not alien-centric.

"It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years. I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project ...

"[It's] much more about our world, what's going to be happening to it, what's going to be important, the role of greed.

"It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can't believe it's television, frankly."

Sigourney previously claimed the idea of taking the space-set story to Earth would be "boring" after holding talks with studio heads about the best way to continue the Alien franchise before Sir Ridley Scott released prequels movie Prometheus and Alien: Covenant in 2012 and 2017 respectively.

She told The Independent newspaper: "Fox and I disagreed on how the franchise should continue. But I'm glad it's Ridley doing it, and I'll be as curious as anyone, or maybe more curious, to see it.

"I think he took my suggestion. Fox wanted to go to Earth and I said: 'That's so boring. Who wants to see aliens on earth?' I said: 'Go back to the planet'."