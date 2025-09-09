Supertramp star Rick Davies has died after a battle with cancer.

The musician passed away aged 81 at his home on Long Island, New York on Saturday (06.09.25) 10 years after he was first diagnosed with diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a form of cancer concentrated in bone marrow - which forced him to step away from touring with the band.

The group shared the sad news in a statement which read: "The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder Rick Davies after a long illness.

"We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over 50 years. We offer our sincere condolences to [his wife] Sue Davies."

Another statement posted on Facebook read: "Rick Davies, founder, lead singer and songwriter of Supertramp, passed away on Saturday, September 6th at the age of 81 after battling Multiple Myeloma for over 10 years.

"Born in Swindon, England in 1944, Rick’s love of music began in his childhood listening to Gene Krupa’s Drummin’ Man which grew into a lifelong passion for jazz, blues and rock’n’roll.

"As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history. His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound."

The statement added: "Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades.

"After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets.

"Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on."

After growing up in Swindon, England, Davies decided to form a band in 1969 and advertised for other musicians to join him. They formed Daddy before later renaming the group Supertramp.

They scored their first hit with Bloody Well Right in 1974 and had more success with songs including Give a Little Bit in 1977 and 1979's The Logical Song from their album Breakfast in America, which won two Grammy Awards and became their highest selling record.

During the early 1980s, Davies became the only remaining original member to stay with the group following the departure of co-founder Roger Hodgson.

The pair later became embroiled in a legal battle over the band's royalties with the other former members, who sued the pair in 2021.

Davies settled the case in 2023 and last month, a US judge ordered Hodgson to hand over royalty money to the other three Supertramp members over their contributions to three of their songs.

Davies stepped back from the band following his cancer diagnosis in 2015, which prompted the group to cancel a European tour.

In a statement shared at the time, the musician said: "I’m sorry to disappoint everyone who has overwhelmingly supported the upcoming tour.

"Unfortunately my current health issues have derailed me and right now I need to focus all of my energy on getting well."

The rocker is survived by his wife Sue, who also worked as Supertramp's manager.