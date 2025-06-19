*Possible spoilers

Best current and upcoming movies in cinema (June 2025)

How To Train Your Dragon

Released last week on June 13th, audiences return to Berk for this 2010’s classic live action debut.

Directed by the same mind which started the franchise's cinematic journey, Dean DeBlois returns alongside a host of young, exciting talent, including Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid.

Also coming home, Gerard Butler returns playing Stoick the Vast.

This IRL re-imagining combines all the nostalgia of the earlier animation with modern movie technology, bringing Toothless and his horde back to the big screen.

As the audience, we are treated to more emotions, more intensity and more thrills in this brought-to-life animated classic.

Despite receiving mixed reviews thus far, HTTYD has already received critical acclaim, two Oscar nominations and taken the movie world by storm, grossing $197.8 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The F1 Movie

Skidding into action this coming Wednesday (June 25th), Brad Pitt and Damson Idris team up, bringing the high-stakes, high-drama and high-octane world of Formula 1 to the big screen.

The movie follows the redemption arc of racing legend Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) as he goes toe-to-toe with new rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

With the long-term future of F1’s 11th team, AXP GP, on the line, will it be a straightforward race to glory, or will the seemingly perfect plan crash and burn?

Filmed alongside actual Grand Prix weekends, the world’s favourite F1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, have been confirmed as making an appearance.

Get ready for the five lights to flip and find out…..

Jurassic World Rebirth

Picking up where the franchise left off years after Dominion, Jurassic World enters its new era on July 2nd.

Following covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) as she leads a team of hunters back to Isla Nublar in search of remaining specimens, twists and turns lurk around every corner.

Oh, and of course, monstrous dinosaurs, giant teeth and flying reptiles!

Sent to extract the DNA of Earth's three largest creatures, Zora is joined by Dr Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali).