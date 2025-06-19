Japan is building a "sky barrier" to protect critical infrastructure from unauthorised drones.

AI drone Guards

The system, which combines radar, AI-powered tracking and targeted signal jamming, is designed to stop rogue drones entering restricted airspace over airports, military bases and key facilities. It has been developed by Japanese technology firms working alongside the country's defence authorities.

One version in use, called SkyGuard, detects drone signals from ​miles away and can automatically disable them in mid-air. The system provides full 360-degree coverage and continues to function in extreme weather conditions.

The government says the move is a response to increasing security concerns, including incidents where drones have flown over the Fukushima nuclear site and near the Imperial Palace. Some have reportedly tested live video feeds or dropped leaflets close to the Prime Minister's residence.

Government officials told public broadcaster NHK that new regulations will be required for a full nationwide rollout. These would include clearer rules on the use of force and expansion of designated no-fly zones.

Privacy and civil rights advocates, including groups like the Japan Civil Liberties Union, have called for careful legal safeguards to ensure public freedoms are not eroded.

In an interview with the Nikkei, defence experts said Japan's system could serve as a model for securing airspace around nuclear plants, stadiums and high-profile events elsewhere in the world. They added that if the technology proves reliable, it could become a major export as global demand for drone defences grows.