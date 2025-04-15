When we think of casino films, suave male leads like Daniel Craig in Casino Royale or George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven often come to mind. While women are rarely the central focus, characters like Ginger McKenna in Casino are unforgettable.

Recently, more complex female roles made it to the screen, and films like Molly’s Game show that women are finally starting to take the lead.

Casino films often portray women as sex symbols and men as suave heroes in control. Let’s look at how some have tried to buck this trend and shake off tired gender stereotypes.

Casino Royale (2006)

James Bond films arguably have the most predictable representation of gender in any film franchise. Bond is a mysterious character, a womaniser, but also praised as a hero. No matter what happens to him, including the death of those close to him, he appears impenetrable and emotionally distant.

In more recent films, such as after the death of M in Skyfall, this veneer has begun to peel back, and more character levels have been revealed. In Casino Royale, Bond cries while cradling Vesper Lynd in his arms, and in No Time to Die, he references “something in his eye”. As Daniel Craig’s time in the role of James Bond comes to a close, we hope the character's emotional development continues.

In Bond films, women often play stereotypical characters with personalities that don’t expand beyond their role as a love interest. As Quartz says, “Bond girls exist for Bond and the male viewer, never for themselves.” Eva Green’s incredible portrayal of Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale broke this cycle and is a million miles from Ursula Andress’s Honey Ryder in the 1962 Dr. No

Vesper Lynd is a complex, flawed, and well-developed character. As an agent in her own right, Lynd and Bond had equal power dynamics. Instead of being a damsel in distress, she was more than capable of saving herself. Her character also recognises Bond’s treatment of women as ‘disposable pleasures’ and refuses to become one of them.

In one scene, when Bond instructs her to be ‘pretty’ and hands her a dress to wear, she hands him a suit in return. Lynd is able to match Bond’s wit and intelligence while showing vulnerabilities, including when she’s found crying in the shower and her regret after betraying Bond.

Unfortunately, Vesper Lynd shared the fate of most women in Bond films, death. At the end of Casino Royale, Lynd locks herself in an elevator which plunges into the water below, as Bond tries desperately to save her. Her death serves as a plot point, a way for Bond to build a brooding resentment that begins the next film, Quantum of Solace.

Lynd is saved from the alternative, a gruesome death at the hands of a villain, like the death of Jill Masterton (Shirley Eaton) in Goldfinger after she was painted gold and suffocated. However, the franchise doesn’t stray from its pattern of killing off interesting women. A series of films incorporating Eva Green’s character would have set the franchise cycle apart and showed there is another path for female characters.

Casino Royale remains one of the top Bond films, especially in the Daniel Craig era, and much of this is owed to the sharp brilliance of Green’s portrayal of Vesper Lynd.

Ocean’s Series (2001–2018)

One of the most famous casino films ever made is the star-studded heist film, Ocean’s Eleven. The central characters of the heist crew, made up of 11 con artists and thieves, don’t feature any women. In fact, there are only two women in the whole film: a stripper Charmaine (Kelly Adkins), who gets one scene, and Julia Roberts as Tess Ocean.

The protagonist, Danny Ocean, robs three casinos that belong to the man his ex-wife, Tess, is dating. Not only does this present a kind of ridiculous jealousy, but the whole film views her character as the ultimate prize to be won. The male characters in Ocean’s Eleven are romanticised as cunning thieves and the architects behind the heist plans or presented as the stereotypical gangsters common to the genre.

What the first installation got wrong in terms of gender representation, the next films try to make up for. In the second film, Ocean’s Twelve, Tess’s character gets to shine when she saves the heist by pretending to be pregnant. The film also includes the strong female character of Europol agent Isabel Lahiri, who is shown to be cunning, quick, and brave as she tries to apprehend the group.

The franchise went a step further with the all-female lead cast of 2018’s Ocean’s 8. An all-star cast, featuring Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Danny Ocean’s sister, devise a plan to steal a $150 million Cartier necklace from the neck of a famous film star Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway). The film received generally positive reviews and better ratings across critic sites than Ocean’s Thirteen.

Gender representation in the original Ocean’s Eleven casino film is flat and narrow. While we all enjoy a movie where the good guy ultimately gets his prize, some of the sheen is taken off when it becomes clear that this prize is a woman.

Casino (1995)

Arguably, the most iconic casino film of all time is Martin Scorsese's Casino, which features Robert De Niro as Sam ‘Ace’ Rothstein. The film is most notably remembered for its opening, which sees Rothstein leaving a casino and getting into his car, only for it to blow up.

The film proceeds with a similar explosive glamour, and De Niro gives a layered performance as bookmaker, Rothstein, sent to oversee a casino in Las Vegas. While it’s easy for many of Scorsese’s and De Niro’s typical gangster characters to blend into one, Rothstein is distinguished by his decorum.

Rather than the violent mobster demeanour, Rothstein is reserved, practical, and bordering on neurotic. His desire to be an average civilian leads him to propose to Sharon Stone’s character, Ginger McKenna.

Ginger McKenna is a character who is flawed and wild, with a brilliant mind for gambling and a troubled heart. She also serves as a foil to Rothstein, the chaos to his calm, and a reversal of some of the tropes we see in casino films. McKenna refuses to be domesticated and turns down his many attempts to capture her.

While this makes her a strong, complex character, she is seen as a manipulative villain through the eyes of the film. Stone won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the crumbling hustler, and Ginger McKenna went down in history as one of the best female characters in a casino film.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Molly’s Game is the first casino film with a central female protagonist. In this biopic, Jessica Chastain plays Molly Bloom, a former Olympic skier who begins her new life running poker games for celebrities.

In a reversal of the typical roles we see assigned to men and women in casino films, Bloom is an independent hustler who succeeds despite the problems thrown at her. When she’s fired from her job as a waitress, she starts her own games, and when all her players are poached, she moves her game to New York.

Bloom is ambitious and unflinching, even when the mafia begins to infiltrate her games, resulting in an FBI raid. Her unwavering resilience and strength enable her to avoid a prison sentence without compromising her beliefs by giving up the players of her game.

Molly’s Game represents the real-life strength of female characters by keeping the film as accurate as possible, including within gameplay. Director Aaron Sorkin used professional players as extras in the film and even gave them the opportunity to win money on set to bring a sense of realism.

How is Gender Represented in Casino Films?

While there have been standout female characters in casino films, like Sharon Stone’s Ginger McKenna, women have only taken centre stage in recent years. Many classic casino films relied on one-dimensional gender roles, casting women as plot devices, sex symbols, or damsels in distress.

Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale offered a glimpse of a more layered female character, but it wasn’t until Molly’s Game (2017) that a woman led a casino film as a fully complex, flawed, and compelling protagonist. If future films follow this trajectory, we can expect more nuanced and authentic representations of gender.