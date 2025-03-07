To celebrate International Women's Day 2025 (8 March), Toyota has produced a new short film. Breaking Through – A letter to my younger self, featuring the Olympic medal-winning British diver and Toyota ambassador Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has enjoyed sporting success from a young age, from winning her first British Diving Championship at just 15-years-old, to medal success representing Great Britain at major international competitions, including a bronze at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

In Breaking Through, she narrates a letter to her younger self, expressing her pride in her drive and determination and sharing personal stories and insights including her experiences with mental health, the importance of family support and her dedication to her sport.

She said: "Writing a letter to my younger self was an emotional and empowering experience. I wanted to remind my self — and young girls everywhere — that perseverance and belief in yourself can lead to incredible achievements. I’m proud to share my story and hope it inspires others to keep pushing forward."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

