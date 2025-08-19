Crisp charcuterie boards are the latest food trend taking social media by storm. These artful spreads, where crisps reign supreme, are trending across Instagram and TikTok and creators are curating impressive sharing centrepieces perfect for hosting, or indulgent solo snacking. But what wine should you pair with them?

Broadcaster and author Neil Ridley – aka The Crisp Sommelier – brings his expertise to the trend with a delicious twist. His curated pairings highlight the vibrant freshness of Rueda Verdejo wines, known for their crisp acidity, fragrant citrus notes and food-friendly character.

Whether you're in the mood for bold, savoury tapas-style bites or craving something a little sweeter, these crisp-forward creations prove that casual entertaining can be beautifully crafted – and perfectly paired.

“Known for their versatility, the charismatic verdejo wines from the D.O. Rueda region in Spain are a total joy to pair food to - especially sharing snacks and boards.” Neil says.

“The region is also famous for producing some bolder, more complex and deeply rich white wines too - especially classified as Gran Vino de Rueda” Neil says. “An accolade where the wine must be crafted from grape vines which are no less than thirty years old and be from a harvest from no more than 2,800 tons per acre. The wines are then matured for at least one year: which could be in the bottle, or oak barrel, or other vessel to marry the rich, aromatic character together.

It's this testament to aging and quality that marks these wines out for special attention... and an equally special pairing!”

Below is a take on bringing together some tapas classics in one sharing platter, using a base of earthy, aromatic truffle crisps, which pair beautifully with the smoother, more complex aged notes in the Gran Vino de Rueda wines, such as Cuatro Rayas Longverdejo, Viñas Murillo Chapirete Prefiloxérico Verdejo and Bodegas Felix Sanz Piedras de Cimbrón.

Tapas Crisp Charcuterie Board

Savoury tapas crisp charcuterie Savoury tapas crisp charcuterie and Gran Vino-de-Rueda

Ingredients:

1 bag of Truffle crisps

100g Manchego cheese, sliced

Chorizo sausage (optional)

Half a jar of Peppadew sweet peppadrop peppers

Half a jar of baby artichokes - sliced

Half a dozen fresh cherry tomatoes sliced

One tin of stoneless Manzanilla olives filled with piquillo peppers

Half a jar of Opies cornichons and onions

To garnish: a sprig of fresh thyme sprinkled and chopped fresh oregano.

Method:

Set the oven to medium grill and preheat. Take a piece of baking parchment and line a large baking tray.

Spread out the truffle crisps evenly across the tray, then add the toppings making sure to cover the entire tin.

Next add the slices of Manchego and chorizo evenly across the toppings.

Season with black pepper and sprinkle on the fresh herbs.

Place the tray under the grill for about 5 minutes until the cheese has melted.

Allow to cool slightly and then dig in!

Sweet Treat Crisp Charcuterie Board

For those with a sweet tooth, the next recipe is for you…

Neil says, “The wonderfully light, fragrant and slightly effervescent style of the Verdejo grape brings a fresh, clean, citrus note to the wines such as Marqués de Riscal, Verdejo, Angel Lorenzo Cachazo, Martivilli, Verdejo and Bodega Gotica, Badajo, Verdejo.

“These wines, enliven the palate with their subtle combination of fresh green fruit, well balanced acidity and aromatic fragrance.”

Neil suggests pairing Rueda Verdejo still white wines to a totally moreish ‘Sweet Treats' crisp charcuterie board, which brings together the crunch of salted popcorn with fresh orchard fruit, nuts and covered in silky melted chocolate: perfect for date nights or sharing with friends.

Sweet crisp charcuterie Sweet crisp charcuterie and Rueda Verdejo still white wines

Ingredients:

1 large bag of salted popcorn

Half a bag of dried cranberries

Half a bunch of seedless green or red grapes (sliced)

A small punnet of fresh British strawberries, (sliced)

A handful of dried apricots roughly chopped

Half a bag of pistachio nuts (pre-shelled)

1 large chunky chocolate bar - I opted for a fruit and nut Toblerone, but you can easily substitute your favourite choice in here

Garnish with a handful of fresh mint leaves and - for a touch of added 'zing' a drizzle of balsamic glaze (optional)

Method:

Place a piece of greaseproof paper onto a baking tray. Pre heat the oven to 190 degrees.

Pour out the popcorn, creating an even base across the paper. Next begin to add your assembled toppings: spread the strawberries, grapes and apricot pieces evenly, then sprinkle on the pistachios and dried cranberries.

Break your chocolate into chunks and place across the tray. Once assembled, place in the oven for roughly 7 minutes, checking to see if the chocolate has melted.

Remove from the oven, cool slightly then garnish with the chopped mint and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Dig in with a big spoon and enjoy!

Whether you're hosting friends, stepping up date night or simply treating yourself, a crisp charcuterie board paired with a chilled glass of Rueda Verdejo proves that effortless indulgence can be both stylish and satisfying.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

