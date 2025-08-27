This summer, Londoners can soak up the sunshine and enjoy open-air dining and drinking as St Martin’s Lane transforms into a traffic-free vibrant al fresco hotspot from 22 August through to 31 October 2025, with potential for extension in 2026.

Launched by Mayor Sadiq Khan as part of his Summer Streets initiative supported by the Heart of London Business Alliance and Westminster City Council the West End street will be pedestrianised daily from 11am to 11pm, creating a lively outdoor destination filled with food, drink, and entertainment. The programme is part of a wider effort to support London’s hospitality scene, boost the local economy, and make al fresco dining a permanent feature in the capital.

With more than 30 restaurants, pubs and bars offering al fresco dining, visitors can enjoy a festival-like atmosphere right in the heart of theatreland, just moments from Leicester Square. Exclusive deals will run throughout the scheme, from Mildred’s pre-theatre menu and £2 takeaway coffees, to 10% off at Notes Coffee and Tossed, alongside 2-4-1 terrace drinks at The Real Greek, with more offers set to be revealed throughout the season.

Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive of Heart of London Business Alliance, said: “St Martin’s Lane is an iconic street in London’s West End, renowned for its rich theatre and hospitality offer. This opportunity to increase al-fresco dining will increase the street’s appeal and enable even more people to enjoy it. Not only will the street’s businesses benefit, which is particularly welcome in this challenging trading environment, it’s likely that the ripple effect will go beyond the street itself.”

Exclusive dining and beverage offers at top venues in London’s West End, including St Martins Lane Hotel, Mildred’s and Fumo (San Carlo)

The Summer Streets initiative is investing £300,000 across London, with similar schemes also running in Shoreditch, Brixton, and Leyton, reflecting a city-wide push to create vibrant outdoor destinations for locals and visitors alike.

For more information, visit https://holba.london/summer-in-st-martins-lane/.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

