Hailed the iced coffee you always wished existed, Youtube sensations Will Lenney (better known to millions as WillNE) and James Marriot have today (May 1st) launched the markets newest ready-to-drink coffee brand, Rodd’s.

An idea born back in May of 2023, the boys have revealed that unlike a lot of celebrity brands nowadays, ‘’Rodd’s isn't designed to be just a vanity brand or something with their name on’’, heart and soul having been poured into every step of the process.

Capitalising on the beverage markets growing demand for iced drinks all year round, as well as brands which align to healthier, more ethical and sustainability focussed messaging; the labels three flagship flavours - the Cold Brew Oat Latte, the Matcha Latte with Vanilla and the Waffle Oat Latte - are all dairy-free, low in sugar and made using ethically sourced Colombian arabica beans.

Member of the National Federation of Colombian Coffee Growers, 100% of profits from the sale of each bottle's beans will go straight back to the farmers who grew them.

Driven by the ethos of using ‘straightforward, quality ingredients you don't have to Google’, Rodd’s is set to storm its supermarket competitor counterparts, with a distinct flair for skipping the gimmicks and producing truly good tasting coffee.

Available now in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide at an introductory price of £1.70 per 250ml canister, Rodd’s website hosts a convenient store locator giving consumers the ability to scope participating retailers before venturing in search of their daily coffee fix.

Standing out not only for its unique dessert centred flavours, Rodd’s also serves to make an impact on shelves, with all black matte packaging boasting two mysterious eyes and little else.

By Katie Ransome