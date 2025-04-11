‘The Alters’ will release on 13 June 2025.

The upcoming sci-fi title - which is being developed by 11 Bit Studios - is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG in just over two months’ time, with ‘The Alters’ also slated to release on Xbox Game Pass.

In a statement, 11 Bit said: “Stranded on a hostile planet and racing against a deadly sunrise, Jan Dolski’s only chance of survival is to create ‘alters’ - alternate versions of himself shaped by roads not taken.

“Each Jan comes with unique skills, personalities, and memories tied to a different life choice. But they also come with conflict, doubt, and emotional baggage.”

Gameplay will revolve around “maintaining a mobile base, making time-critical decisions, building relationships with the Alters, and confronting the consequences of their own past lives”.

The studio added: “‘The Alters’ reveals the hardships of exploring the planet’s unique biomes, where deadly anomalies stand in your way.

“Levitating rocks and eerie distortions of reality catch your attention immediately, while other singularities remain invisible to the naked eye and require special tools to uncover.

“In every case, without a careful approach, you risk instant death, radiation-induced injuries, or even the disintegration of time and space itself. And you may want to avoid exploring at night, as the heightened radioactivity can eat right through your suit.

“These dangers add yet another layer to the survival experience, turning every expedition into a high-stakes puzzle.”